Over Half Of India’s Childhood Cancer Patients Require Nutritional Support In Their Battle, Reveals Report

In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Cuddles Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing nutritional support to underprivileged children fighting cancer in India, released its latest report titled ‘FoodHealsTM: Exploring Nutritional Aspects of Childhood Cancer in India’. The report brings attention to the crucial role that nutrition plays in paediatric oncology care in India. It emphasises that malnutrition continues to be a significant barrier to effective treatment for childhood cancer, impacting the survival rates and quality of life for thousands of children.

The report claimed that an estimated 76,000 children may develop cancer annually in India. According to this report, between 57% and 61% of children with cancer are undernourished at the time of initial nutrition consultation, a figure that has remained unchanged over the past three years. The nutritional deficit negatively affects their ability to tolerate cancer treatment, leading to increased complications and infections, ultimately compromising treatment outcomes.

Purnota Dutta Bahl, founder and CEO, Cuddles Foundation said, that with increased awareness, "The findings of the Food Heals Report 2024 underscore a heartbreaking reality that malnutrition continues to be one of the greatest challenges in paediatric cancer care. At Cuddles Foundation, we have seen firsthand how proper nutrition transforms a child’s fight against cancer. It is giving these brave children the strength to endure gruelling treatments and the best chance at recovery. We urgently need to address the shortage of specialised nutritionists, invest in training, and prioritise nutrition as an integral part of cancer care."

Furthermore, the report highlights that 65% of newly diagnosed paediatric cancer patients consume less than half of the daily calories and protein required for healthy development. Inadequate nutrition significantly reduces treatment tolerance, increases infection rates, and compromises growth and healing.

Dr. Manas Kalra, Senior Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, said, “Nutritional care, often overlooked in pediatric oncology, is essential to improving treatment outcomes for these young patients. We must acknowledge that medical treatments work better when supported with the right food intake and ensure that nutritional support is embedded in every stage of cancer treatment, from diagnosis to recovery.”

The report also draws attention to a shortage of specialised nutritionists in hospitals across India. Currently, hospitals face a nutritionist-to-patient ratio of 1:54 in accredited cancer hospitals and an even more concerning ratio of 1:407 in non-accredited facilities. Immediate action is needed to increase investment in nutrition services, specialised training for nutritionists, and the integration of structured Nutrition Care Processes (NCP) in pediatric oncology care.

Personalised nutrition care is vital, as it significantly enhances recovery and improves long-term health. Targeted nutrition interventions should be a mandatory part of paediatric oncology care, ensuring that children battling cancer receive the comprehensive support they need. The report advocates for enhanced funding, specialised training, and the recruitment of more pediatric oncology nutritionists to meet the growing needs of children with cancer across India.