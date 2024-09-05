 BD Somani School Raises Money For Cancer Warriors As They Celebrate 12 Years Of 'Squash A Mile'
Navroz Billimoria, Principal of B.D. Somani, and Kaizeen Jehangir, IGCSE Coordinator, participated alongside the students in a mile run for cancer awareness

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Participants of 'Squash A Mile' | Squash A Mile

BD Somani International School commemorated the 12th annual “Squash A Mile” (SAM) event on Sunday, September 1, at the Bombay Gymkhana, Mumbai. A fundraiser for the V Care Foundation, a voluntary organisation dedicated to cancer care, was guided and supported by the principal of BD Somani, Navroz Billimoria, and IGCSE Coordinator, Kaizeen Jehangir.

Navroz Billimoria, Principal of BD Somani at 'Squash A Mile'

The aim of the event was to raise awareness and funds for cancer warriors. Saitti Data, creativity, activity, service (CAS) coordinator of the school and other teachers joined the students in running a mile for cancer care. According to the school, a team of BD Somani students, Thea Ajoomal, Ananya Dalal, Rianna Holland, Sohaya Ahuja, Mahika Jain, Imaan Virji, Tanvi Patel, Shloka Patel and Ananya Mehra, worked tirelessly and had an infallible spirit of “We can make a difference”.

Last year, the same team of students, raised approximately Rs 29,00,000 which benefited more than 280 patients. The school states that, this year they aim to raise more and their efforts continue even after the event is over. “I won’t stop caring till cancer stops hurting,” said the principal while speaking at the event.

Over the span of 12 years, the initiative has garnered over Rs 2,60,00,000, aiding more than 4,000 patients with essential medical care.

The SAM initiative was initiated 12 years ago by Rhea and Rohaan Advani, after their mother recovered from cancer. Rhea, in collaboration with the V Care Foundation, embarked on a mission to raise awareness and generate support for cancer treatment among underprivileged individuals. This initiative aims to address the pressing healthcare needs of those affected by cancer, providing them with access to essential medical care and resources.

V Care has supported more than 10,81,000 patients in the last five years. The foundation aims to provide financial, emotional and informative guidance to the underprivileged patients and their families in battling cancer.

