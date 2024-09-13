Onam 2024: History, Significance, Rituals And All You Need To Know

Onam Celebrations 2024 |

According to Drik Panchang, the Onam festival commenced on September 5 and is scheduled to conclude on September 15, 2023. The harvest season and the conclusion of the monsoon are commemorated mainly in Kerala during this festival. Onam also celebrates the homecoming of Lord Mahabali, as told in ancient tales. The festival spans over a period of 10 days, with each day holding significance and its own set of rituals.



Onam is seen as a period for enjoying food and fostering cultural connections. It unites individuals with diverse backgrounds. The significance of Onam goes beyond just a harvest festival; it represents Kerala's cultural identity, unity, and spirit of generosity, emphasising the festival's depth.



Onam 2024: Dates



The Onam festival in 2024 is scheduled to start on September 6 and finish on September 15. The primary day, Thiruvonam, is set for September 15. The celebration commences with Atham and ends with Chithira. Additional days consist of Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, and Uthradom.



10 Days Of Onam



The harvest festival of Onam in Kerala, which lasts for 10 days, involves distinct ceremonies and events that honor togetherness and abundance.

Day 1, Atham: The celebration starts by making a Pookalam, a decorative flower carpet, and saying prayers to welcome a joyous mood.

Day 2, Chithira: Houses are tidied up and the Pookalam pattern is made bigger.

Day 3, Chodhi: New outfits (Onakkodi) are bought, and the Pookalam keeps expanding.

Day 4, Vishakam: The markets are busy getting ready for the big Onam feast, known as Onasadya.

Day 5, Anizham: The famous Snake Boat Races (Vallamkali) take place, displaying Kerala's diverse cultural legacy.

Day 6, Thriketa: families come together again as the festivities gain speed.

Day 7, Moolam: Traditional dances such as Kaikottikali and Pulikali add cultural richness to the celebration.

Day 8, Pooradam: The Pookalam is at its most beautiful, decorated with a variety of flowers.

Day 9, Uthradam: The hurried preparations for the extravagant feast the following day are the focus of Onam Eve.

Day 10, Thiruvonam: The grand finale, with worship, the Onasadya feast, and joyful celebrations that bring communities together.

Story Behind Onam

The return of Asura King Mahabali to Patal Lok is celebrated on Onam. Mahabali, who ruled over Kerala during its golden era, was renowned for his generosity despite being a demon king. According to legend, Lord Vishnu came to Mahabali in the form of Vamana, a lowly Brahmin, to aid the Gods, and he requested three paces of land.

Then Vamana expanded, and in two stages he conquered all of Mahabali's domain. After fulfilling his vow to Vishnu and offering his head as payment for the third step, Mahabali was granted permission to come back to Earth once a year. For Keralans, the festival has deep religious significance.

Keralans give thanks to their land for a bountiful harvest and offer prayers for the well-being and longevity of their loved ones. Important elements include traditional folk performances such as Thiruvathira Kali, Pulikali (tiger dance), and Kathakali dance. These performances, which are handed down through the generations, showcase Kerala's rich cultural heritage.