Not Your Mainstream Watch: Three heart-warming web series to celebrate Pride Month

The Married Woman

Language: Hindi

Where to Watch: AltBalaji

Set in 1992 against the backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition, the story revolves around two women — Peeplika Khan (Monica Dogra) and Astha Khan (Ridhi Dogra). Astha is a housewife and a mother, while Peeplika is an artist. Certain turn of events leads Astha to cross the threshold of her home and embark on a journey of self-discovery. She crosses paths with Peeplika, who ignites passion in Astha. She finds an intense connection with Peeplika, something she has longed for in her life. Peeplika too is drawn towards Astha. Will these two women be able to break free from the shackles of society which frown on same-gender love? This poignant love story will leave you longing for the kind of love the two women share (irrespective of your sexuality).

You Make Me Dance

Language: Korean

Where to Watch: Viki Rakuten

Twenty-two-year-old university student Song Shi On (Chu Young Woo) is majoring in contemporary dance despite his family vehemently opposing his choice. After a fight, the Young Woo is asked to leave home. But he is determined to pursue his dream, despite the challenges he has to face due to going against his family. He starts sharing an apartment with a 28-year-old debt collector, Jin Hong Seok (Won Hyung Hoon). Spending time with Young Woo changes Hyung Hoon’s perspective on life. They grow close and eventually fall in love with each other. However, life is not a bed of roses for them. Societal pressure and Chachacha Capital’s CEO, the beautiful Cha (Lee Soo Ryeon), threaten to derail their love story.

Tales of the City

Language: English

Where to Watch: Netflix

The web series is based on a novel series by Armistead Maupin. It starts with Mary Ann Singleton (Laura Linney) returning to San Francisco after 23 years. However, she soon finds herself drawn into complicated relationships with people she once knew and left behind. Her ex-husband, Brian (Paul Gross) is in a relationship with a younger man, and her estranged daughter, Shawna (Elliot Page) has a crush on a new girl in town who is making a documentary film. Then there’s the couple Jake Rodriguez (Garcia), a transgender man, and his lesbian girlfriend Margot Park (May Hong). Their relationship hits a rocky patch when Jake finds himself drawn toward another man. Amid all this, Mary receives letters threatening to expose a secret from her past.