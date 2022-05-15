Not Your Mainstream Watch: A Separation, Ikiru, and Cinema Paradiso... best of World Cinema

A Separation

(Language: Persian)

The movie revolves around an Iranian couple — Nader and Simin — and their 11-year-old daughter, Termen. Their peaceful married life is thrown off gear when Simin insists on leaving Iran. However, Nader is against it as he doesn’t want to leave without his father who’s suffering from Alzheimer’s. Simin moves in with her parents and files for a divorce. Meanwhile, Nader’s life turns into hell when he hires a caretaker for his father. The husband and wife manage to come together to save Nader from going to jail. But will it be a happy ending? Watch this emotional drama to find out.



Ikiru

(Language: Japanese)

Kanji Watanabe, a bureaucrat who is soon to retire, finds out he has cancer. He wants to reveal his condition to his family but realises his wife, son and daughter-in-law are more interested in his pension. The film, through Watanabe, highlighted Japan’s degenerating family life and self-love. The screenplay of the movie was partly inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s The Death of Ivan Ilyich.



Cinema Paradiso

(Language: Italian)

Set in 1988 Rome, a renowned film director, Salvatore Di Vita, visits his hometown after 30 years to attend a funeral of a projectionist, Alfredo. When his girlfriend asks who Alfredo is, the movie flashbacks to Salvatore’s childhood. It’s been a few years since the end of World War 2. During a visit to a cinema hall, Salvatore meets Alfredo, a projectionist at the theatre. The then eight-year-old Salvatore is mesmerised by the moving pics and the set-up. As time passes, the friendship between Salvatore and Alfredo also strengthens. However, their life changes when Salvatore has to leave for compulsory military service. Upon his return from the military, Salvatore leaves the town to pursue his passion for the filmmaker, leaving his friend behind, only to return 30 years later for his funeral.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST