Not Your Mainstream Watch: 'Tale of the Nine Tailed' starring Lee Dong-Wook and Jo Bo-ah is a thrilling story of Korean myths and fantasy

Ever heard about nine tailed foxes? Korean folklore is littered with the presence of foxes who can take human form, and live amongst humans for thousands of years. While there aren’t many millennials who would believe in such stories, there are people like Nam Ji Ah (played by Jo Bo Ah), who take it upon themselves to enter the supernatural realm and prove to people that legends of the last might not be all fiction, there might be some truth to them.

A talented TV producer, Ji Ah pursues the unusual and weird (at times dangerous) creatures from urban legends to showcase on her programme. Her pursuit of the unknown leads her to Lee Yeon (played by Lee Dong Wook), a handsome and intelligent man. Convinced that Yeon is not what he seems, she stalks him until she realises that he is a nine-tailed fox and her life is tied to him.

Add to the mix Lee Yeon's step-brother, Lee Rang (played by Kim Bum), who wants to make Yeon's life hell and a reincarnated dragon, the deadly Imoogi, who wants Ji Ah and get rid of Yeon... This fantasy is a thrilling ride into the world of the unknown, giving a glimpse of Korean myths and making you believe that the human world as we know it might not be what it seems. A swoon-worthy performance from Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah makes it a must-watch! What's more, seasons two and three have been announced with Dong Wook and Kim Bum reprising their roles.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki Rakuten

ALSO READ Not Your Mainstream Watch: Mee Raqsam is a heartwarming tale with an important message

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:37 AM IST