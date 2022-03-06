Not Your Mainstream Watch: A heartwarming tale with an important message

Some stories are written for entertainment and some need to be told and heard. Director Baba Azmi's Mee Raqsam, released in 2020, was a hit-and-miss case. It's difficult to create a movie on an issue-based subject without putting in your bias. However, Mee Raqsam beautifully represents the nuances of every character.

The movie is a story of Maryam, a Muslim girl hailing from a conservative town who wishes to break the traditional shackles of religion, tradition and society and pursue her passion for Bharatnatyam. Well, did you ever think that a traditional dance form could create a religious problem? As minor or negligible this matter in question might seem as important as it gets. What makes Mee Raqsam a beautiful story is how, despite all odds, the girl's father supports her at every step.

But is that enough to soar high when society wants to tie your feet and cut your wings? The movie isn't just a story or a commentary on society but instead, it celebrates art, culture, unity, diversity, passion, love, persistence and rebellion.

Where to watch it: ZEE5

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:37 PM IST