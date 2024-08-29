No, Hard Water Does Not Cause Hair Loss; Know What The Study Says About The Real Reason Behind The Damage

Canva

If you are moving to a new place or going on a vacation, you often worry about your hair since you are afraid of what the water quality at these places might do to your hair. It is true that the water quality affects the way your hair looks, its strength and its elasticity.

People often blame hard water for their brittle, lifeless, and frizzy hair. They believe soft water prevents their hair from damage. But do you know the difference between hard water and soft water? Do you know that it is not really the water that affects the quality of your hair but the characteristics of it?

What is hard water?

Hard water contains high levels of dissolved mineral content. According to the National Health Institutes, The quality of water that keeps soap from lathering is called hardness. The salts in the water are what give it its hardness. Hard water contains excesses of two salts: magnesium sulfate and calcium carbonate.

How does hard water affect your hair?

Hard water does make your hair frizzy, brittle and prone to breakage. It affects your hair in several ways. The mineral residue formt he water sticks to your hair after the water evaporates. The constant build-up of these minrals can block the absorption of moisture.

If the mineral build-up is constant, it can be difficult to cleanse your hair and scalp due to difficulty in forming lather. Moreover, you will experience frequent scratching due to dry scalp that is often the result of a irritated scalp due to hard water.

Can hard water cause hair loss and hair damage?

If you are unaware, your hair growth and maximum health of your hair does not depend on external factors but on your internal body. Your hair health majorly depends on the nutrients that you consume through your food. If you suffer from major hair loss problems, you need to check with your nutritionist and include food in your diet that promote hair health.

According to the study by the NIH, hard water does not interfere with hair's elasticity or tensile strength. It sure does cause the hair to become frizzy, brittle and dull if exposed for longer periods but it does not make the fair fall out and cause hair loss.