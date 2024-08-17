Castor Oil For Hair Can Be Your Biggest Mistake? Know Myths And Application Methods

Canva

It has been an age old tradition to apply castor oil to your scalp for good hair growth. It is also believed that it helps maintain thickness and shine of your hair. But does castor oil really help? You must know facts, benefits and adverse effects of using certain natural remedies just because it is an age old tradition. Castor oil is beneficial for your hair but there is no evidence that it helps you with hair thinning, hair loss and overall health of hair.

What is the myth and what is the truth?

Castor oil is a vegetable oil extracted from a castor oil plant. The oil is made form castor beans which is also used to make soap due to its lubricating properties. Castor oil is pale yellow in colour and what it definitely will not do is help you grow your hair.

It can help moisturise your scalp and act as good lubricant layer for your hair, that can help you avoid hair breakage but it will not help with hair thinning and growth. When you apply castor oil to dry scalp and heavy dandruff scalp, ricinoleic acid present in the oil calms the inflammation. While applying castor oil, make sure to go for cold-pressed oil which is free of heat and harmful chemicals so that it helps with dry and damaged hair.

How to use castor oil the right way?

If you directly apply rw castor oil to your hair, it can get difficult for you to get it off with one shampoo due to it's extra thick lubricant properties. You need to mix castor oil with coconut oil to dilute and then apply it for best results. For 1 capsule of castor oil, add 4 capsules of coconut oil, massage your scalp with it and leave it on for 20 minutes. Shampoo your hair to remove the oil mask and use conditioner for shiny and smooth hair.