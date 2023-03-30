Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opens March 31; US Consulate honours international collab on Jio World Centre |

To celebrate the unique global partnerships and industrial achievements behind Mumbai’s new Jio World Centre (JWC) and its inspirational Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the U.S. Consulate General Mumbai and entertainment consultant Theatre Projects LLP held a celebratory reception on the evening before the NMACC’s gala opening on March 31st.

“Today’s event is a great example of how U.S.-India collaboration is bringing our companies together to create jobs and prosperity in both countries. We’d like to congratulate all those involved in the creation of the state-of-the-art theatres and wish the NMACC much success,” said U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey.

The reception and opening gala highlighted another landmark achievement in the life of the JWC, a new business and cultural destination where guests from around the world are invited to exchange ideas, celebrate an abundance of artistic offerings, and soak in the heritage and vibrancy of Mumbai.

NMACC joins JWC’s existing attractions with multiple world-class performance venues, including a transformative 2,000-seat multipurpose theatre, an intimate 250-seat studio theatre, a 125-seat incubator for emerging work, and four stories of dedicated visual arts space.

Invited guests at the reception included dignitaries from the consulate as well as distinguished architecture, engineering, entertainment design, and stage equipment firms from the United States that have partnered with Indian firms in the creation of the entire JWC project and, the Cultural Centre theatres.