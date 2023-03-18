Here is everything you want to know about Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai; date, events and guest lists

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 18, 2023
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is named after its founder, Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of the conglomerate Reliance Industries. It is a part of a 18.5 acre project that will erect India's largest convention centre, a vast ballroom, apartment complexes and retail and dining facilities. It will open for public on March 31
The Grand Theatre: is a space for performing arts marvel like shows, musicals, and plays and it creates immersive experiences. It is a spectacular 2,000-seat venue
The Studio Theatre: With a seating capacity of up to 250 guests, its intense and diverse programming schedule will let you catch the best of musical presentations, dance performances, literary events and plays
The Art House: is a four-storey, 16,000 sq. ft. dedicated visual arts space that will display the works of visionary Indian and international artists
Dhirubhai Ambani Square: Centred around the city’s prized Fountain of Joy, the Fountain features a mesmerising combination of water, fire, light and music that creates an unforgettable symphony
The Cube: is a space that accommodates up to 125 guests. An incubator of new talent and ideas, it is a flexible platform that hosts engaging performances that are conversational and dialogue-oriented, like workshops, screenings, spoken word and book readings
The NMACC is the cultural venture envisioned and funded by Nita Ambani. It is located at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)
The first details of the NMACC's opening programme have also been announced. These include a fashion exhibition curated by the Vogue editor Hamish Bowles on April 3 till June 4 and the bookings can be made online
Meanwhile the American dealer Jeffrey Deitch will co-curate an exhibition alongside the India cultural critic Ranjit Hoskote titled Sangam Confluence, which will show works by Indian contemporary artists side by side with Western artists. Tickets can be booked online
Also on the same date is the dance, music, and puppetry performance exhibition around India's civilisation, directed by the Indian playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan. It will continue till June 4 and bookings can be made online
