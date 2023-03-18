Here is everything you want to know about Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai; date, events and guest lists

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is named after its founder, Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of the conglomerate Reliance Industries. It is a part of a 18.5 acre project that will erect India's largest convention centre, a vast ballroom, apartment complexes and retail and dining facilities. It will open for public on March 31