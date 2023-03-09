Nita Ambani's makeup artist gets paid more than most CEOs; Read to know his salary | FPJ

Nita Ambani, wife of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is also, the owner of Mumbai Indians and the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and non-executive director of Reliance Industries. She is the head of Dhirubhai Ambani Group of Schools. Her sense of style has always been impeccable.

The lady makes sure that she looks perfect from head to toe with sophisticated dressing sense and make-up along with matching accessories which includes jewelleries, handbags, footwear etc.

Nita Ambani’s personal make-up artist takes care of Nita’s make-up at every event that makes her look very beautiful. Mickey Contractor is the personal makeup artist of Nita Ambani. Her daughter Isha Ambani and her daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani also, gets their makeup done by Mickey.

Mickey Contractor is a celebrity makeup artist. He had been associated with films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Mohabattein , My Name Is Khan, Kartik Calling Kartik, Don, Veere Di Wedding, Good News, English Medium etc. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma are also, his clintele.

Mickey worked at Tokyo Beauty Parlour and was actor Helen’s hair dresser during his struggling days. He was suggested to join the film industry as a makeup artist by Helen.

Now, the makeup artist charges hefty amount for his services and not many can afford Mickey Contractor's service. He charges between ₹75000 to ₹1 lakh per person per day.

Neeta Ambani has different shades of customized lipsticks, so that they can match with whatever clothes she wears. These lipstick bottles are made with gold and silver, and costs Rs 40 lakh.

She takes care of her personal grooming as well. Her eyebrows are always well-trimmed and in proper shape. She never misses out on layering a mascara and always prefer a catchy eye makeup, which is her signature look.

Read Also 7 most expensive things owned by Nita Ambani