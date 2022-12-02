Most expensive things owned by Nita Ambani

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 02, 2022
Nita Ambani's list of expensive possessions include fine and selected jewellery worth INR 100 crore like rare diamond chokers
Traditional gold jewellery
Pearl jewellery
Her sari collection includes world's most expensive saris
Reportedly, Nita Ambani never repeats her shoes, and her super-expensive collection of footwear include brands like Pedro, Jimmy Choo, Garcia, and Marlin
She owns an interesting collection of handbags like Jimmy Choo and Goyard. Each bag costs roughly INR 5 lakh
Nita Ambani has a collection of custom-made lipsticks packed in gold and silver bottles that have been carefully selected to compliment her outfits and overall look. The total cost of the collection is roughly INR 40 lakh
Reliance Foundation Chairperson starts her day with a cup of tea provided by Noritake, Japan's oldest crockery brand which costs about INR 1.5 crore
She has a luxurious business jet called Airbus 319 valued at INR 240 crore which was a gift from her husband Mukesh Ambani
Nita Ambani also owns Audi A9 Chameleon costing INR 90 crore. Reportedly, the driver of this car has a salary of INR 24 lakh per annum. Her car collection also includes Rolls Royce Phantom, Bentley Flying Spur, Mercedes Benz S Class, and the list goes on
