Nita Ambani Oozes Royalty In Udaipur With A White-On-White Chikankari Ensemble

Indian philanthropist Nita Ambani is well-known for her exquisite taste in luxurious ethnic wear. Recently, she wore a stunning white chikankari ensemble for her trip to Udaipur with her friends that beautifully reflected her love for Indian textiles.

In a candid picture shared online, Nita can be seen posing alongside her two friends, all adorned in breathtaking traditional attire. Chikankari, a traditional form of embroidery originating from Lucknow, is very popular, especially during festive occasions. However, Nita's choice to wear a white-on-white chikankari outfit during this trip added an elegant twist.

Her Udaipur ensemble featured an intricately designed short kurta paired with a flowing matching skirt, intricately embroidered with detailed chikankari work. A soft and ethereal dupatta draped across her shoulders completed the look. What truly grabbed our attention were the meticulous embellishments of shimmering sequins, pearls, and stones, which adorned her attire.

To elevate her look even further, Nita opted for complementing accessories. She donned a pair of dangling white earrings and a multi-layered statement necklace, that went perfectly with her elegant attire.

Completing her look was her signature minimal makeup style. Nita chose to go with soft pink lips, subtle blushy cheeks and a shimmering eye shadow. Her hair was styled in soft curls, parted to the side, cascading gracefully over her shoulders.

The Chikankari trend

Chikankari has been a staple in celebrity fashion, as seen with stars like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more. While Deepika showcased a chikankari saree at her 2018 wedding reception, actress Sonam opted for a chic white and gold chikankari lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her mehndi ceremony that same year. Further, in 2023, Athiya Shetty also adorned the chikankari trend with a pantsuit from Anjul Bhandari for her pre-wedding festivities.