Inside Kendall Jenner's High-Octane Met Gala Fashion Moments: Dramatic Couture To Archival Ensembles

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 04, 2024
Supermodel and IT girl of the fashion world, Kendall Nicole Jenner, turned 29 on November 3!
Kendall Jenner's Instagram
While Kendall's fashion moments have defined an era, her Met Gala ensembles stand out as truly iconic. In celebration of her birthday, take a look at five of her most memorable Met Gala red carpet looks:
X | itfamousx
The fashion icon looked fierce in feathers! The Kardashian turned heads in an orange Versace number at the 2019 Met Gala fundraiser
X | amourferrari
Kendall's one of the most adored Met looks is from 2021, where the model stole the spotlight in a rhinestone-embellished exquisite gown from the shelves of the designer label Givenchy
X | PsychdelicPics
She turned Goth princess in a sheer Prada crop top paired with a dramatic, floor-sweeping black skirt at the Met Gala 2022
X | archivekend
At the Met Gala 2023, Kendall embraced Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic style in a black sequin Marc Jacobs bodysuit featuring a sparkling collar, floor-length sleeves, and towering platform boots
X | kenjenstyle
Last but definitely not least was her jaw-dropping archival black piece from Alexander McQueen’s Givenchy 1999 couture collection
Kendall Jenner's Instagram
