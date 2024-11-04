Kendall Jenner Turns 29! Know Lesser Known Facts About The Model

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 04, 2024
Kendall Nicole Jenner is a popular media personality not only for her part in the famous 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' but also for being one of the top models across the globe
All images from Instagram
Kendall turns 29 on November 3. Here are some lesser known facts about the global model
Kendall enjoys experimenting with flavors and meals. It is quite therapeutic for her, and she has a lot of family recipes to put together
Kendall adores large puppies. She is the proud owner of Mew, a greyhound, and Pyro, a Doberman Pinscher
Even when Kendall has around 300 million followers on Instagram, she is not a fan of the internet. She keeps herself away from social media
The secret to Kendall's supermodel body is a nutritious diet. She eats mainly organic food, fiber, and lean proteins as part of her Paleo diet
The Notebook is one of Kendall's all-time favorite films, which is understandable given that she has a major crush on Ryan Gosling
Thanks For Reading!