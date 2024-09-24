Kendall Jenner’s Blonde Era Steals The Show In A Fierce Red Dress At Paris Fashion Week

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 24, 2024
Supermodel Kendall Jenner is in the spotlight today, and this time it's for all the right reasons
All images from X | Fan Pages
The fashion icon sashayed down the ramp of L'Oreal Paris at the Paris Fashion Week, looking absolutely ethereal in her new look
Jenner, who is also the brand ambassador for the brand, donned a sizzling red gown featuring a corset bodice, cut-out patterns and sheer detailing
The ensemble gracefully extended into hand-gloves and sheer stockings, adding an extra element to the chic couture
What truly stole the show was her new hair look, and fans are buzzing about her blonde era
The U.S. model ditched accessories to let her striking attire stand out, and the short blonde hair do the work
She finished off with minimal glam while bold red lips took centre stage
