Kendall Jenner’s Blonde Era Steals The Show In A Fierce Red Dress At Paris Fashion Week

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 24, 2024

Supermodel Kendall Jenner is in the spotlight today, and this time it's for all the right reasons

The fashion icon sashayed down the ramp of L'Oreal Paris at the Paris Fashion Week, looking absolutely ethereal in her new look

Jenner, who is also the brand ambassador for the brand, donned a sizzling red gown featuring a corset bodice, cut-out patterns and sheer detailing

The ensemble gracefully extended into hand-gloves and sheer stockings, adding an extra element to the chic couture

What truly stole the show was her new hair look, and fans are buzzing about her blonde era

The U.S. model ditched accessories to let her striking attire stand out, and the short blonde hair do the work

She finished off with minimal glam while bold red lips took centre stage

