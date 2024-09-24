Alia Bhatt Debuts At Paris Fashion Week 2024, Walks Alongside Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, And Others; Know All About Her Wardrobe

Images from X (Twitter)

Bollywood's favorite and the multi-faceted Alia Bhatt gracefully walked her first Paris Fashion Week Ramp as the brand ambassador of Loreal Paris. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress slayed the ramp with sheer elegance and confidence. Alia recently became the global face for Loreal Paris and walked the ramp of the Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

At the "Walk Your Worth" presentation at Palais Garnier, Alia and Andie MacDowell, actress and former model walked the runway together to showcase their works. In addition to Alia, Bollywood actress Aishwarya was also present on the runway. Alia walked alongside Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne among others.

Decoding Alia Bhatt's Paris Fashion Week debut outfit

Alia looked nothing less than a dream while debuting at the Paris Fashion week's ramp for Loreal. The actress was wearing a Gaurav Gupta creation. Alia wore a metal breastplate and black velvet pants from Gaurav's 2024 couture collection called Arunodaya.

Alia ditched the traditional blouse instead of the breastplate at the ramp. The metal top was body hugging, imitated a female body that added a little boldness and charm to the ensemble. The metal body was strapless with accents on the bust. She paired the metal breastplate high waisted flared pants that added a retro style to her look.

Alia kept in minimal with her jewellery as she accessorised with rings and chunky dangling earrings. She kept her makeup minimal too while adding a silver glistening near her eyes, complementing the colour of the outfit. Her wet hair added an extra edge to her ensemble. She concluded with black heels.

How did netizens react?

Netizens were seen showering Alia with praises for walking the ramp with such confidence and grace. An user mentioned how her walk did not look like she's doing it for the first time. Other users also mentioned how amazing she looked in the outfit. Netizens liked how well she blended with other international models on the ramp.

Alia had reached Paris long before her debut. She was also spotted taking a stroll with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. On the movie front, her upcoming movie Jigra is to hit theatres on October 11, 2024.