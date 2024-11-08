Channel Athiya Shetty's Minimalistic Charm With These Stunning Bridesmaid Outfit Inspiration

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 08, 2024
This wedding season, bring timeless elegance to your bridesmaid look with inspiration from Athiya Shetty’s minimalistic style. Her ethnic wardrobe is perfect for those who love understated sophistication and chic attire
All images from Athiya Shetty's Instagram
A saree is a classic choice for wedding functions. Take cues from the actress’s ivory six-yard drape complemented with a gold embellished blouse for a standout look
You can also opt for a contemporary pre-draped ensemble adorned with breathtaking embellishments for a modern wedding glam
A lehenga is another stunning choice for a bridesmaid. Enhance your lehenga choli with statement jewellery, like the actress’s magnificent jhumkas, for an regal touch
For a trendy twist on traditional outfit, consider a three-piece ethnic suit adorned with fringe details and floral embellishments
Channel the 'Hero' fame's chic elegance in a soft-hued palazo and kurta set, perfect for a winter bridesmaid
Lastly, wear a sequined embellished top paired with palazo pants and a flowing cape for a show-stopping look at the wedding