Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Her Nostalgic Visit To GPO And A Delicious Get-Together At Thai Pavillion

Stamp of success

For as long as I can remember I’ve been in love with writing —- and I also looked forward to letters from friends. The times of ‘pen-pals’ would not even be recognised in this instant Insta age we live in. It’s all so ‘available’ and accessible. But when we wrote and waited for letters that anticipation and joy of waiting for letters was fragrant — not only by the unique smell of a much awaited letter but also the joy of that moment! When Post Master General Mails and Business Development Amitabh Singh invited me as their special guest at the GPO early one morning this week — I readily agreed. I’ve often lamented the passing of the letter, inland and postal era and I was excited to see the historic GPO and its post personnel in their khaki uniforms. It felt nostalgic to see postmen and postwomen. I had the joy of addressing and meeting hundreds of them waiting in anticipation for me.

I was felicitated by the Postmaster General with a commemorative stamp of my picture which I must admit was a rare and special honour. I spoke of how letters may not be relevant anymore, but packages were being sent all over the country and that was even more consequential because they were delivering lakhs of packages all over India. So postmen and postwomen will never go out of style. What elated me was to see a large number of postwomen cheering me. So many more women in the workforce spreading to varied walks of life erstwhile relegated to the male. The piece de resistance of this stately visit was the elaborate tour of this grand heritage domed GPO undergoing a large scale restoration. It was exciting for the architect in me to be treated to a before and after presentation film of the GPO through this coffee morning and the visit was a great hit.

Thai sojourn

The other highlight close to my heart this week was the relaunch party of the Thai Pavillion. When a favourite restaurant since it’s early days invites you to discover its makeover accompanied by new delectable menu additions — it is sure to be a great evening. The evening did not disappoint. Afzal khan general manager played perfect host and I enjoyed a joyous table with Thai Consul General Donnawit Poolsawat, cultural consul Nuanprae Bunnag, bon vivant Vinod Advani, good friend Suman Mehrotra with her husband Rajesh Mehrotra, Shashi Bansal and me. The evening went on to a happy 2 am thanks to many vibrant topics that peppered our conversations.

This week was about renewal, regrouping and repurposing — the mantras of our age. A restaurant, a postal system and now even a country! This election brings in new arrangements but the same heroic prime minister. With change and tweaks there is also comfort is sameness. Be back next week with new exciting happenings in and around our beloved Mumbai.