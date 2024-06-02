Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About 'Sacred Conversations’ With Shyamanand Das And Glamorous Party Of Bharat And Dorris

Spiritual intervention

If you ask me the mark of greatness is humility. Shyamanand Das the guide mentor and guru for many of us floundering in the world looking for greater meaning congregated us not to sing dance or chant but to discuss the philosophy of spirituality and the true meaning of human existence. We call our fortnightly and sometimes monthly meets ‘Sacred Conversations’. I don’t know about you, but I definitely ask the questions to myself as to who are we, where do we come from and what is our true purpose. These are the things we discussed while humanising the supreme power and unearthing the true purpose of our being. When we have the foundation of a spiritual anchor we find life easier to navigate and challenges more circumventable. That’s my experience. So whatever the path you choose, I feel to find and hold onto a true spiritual perspective makes life lighter, easier and more purposeful.

Glamorous meet-ups

And, yet, I do know one thing about purpose — what really counts in life is our cache of memories, friendships and what we gave. To me relationships is what makes the world go round. The greatest gift one can receive is to be able to cherish them — care, share and give. Which brings me to the 35 anniversary party of beloved OG make up stars Bharat and Dorris, B&D. They imbue humility despite the many stars they wielded the make up baton for. In my short ten year stint as a couturier I showed at all the famous multi-design stores all over India and the world. Bharat and Dorris were my go to one stop shop for all things make up and style for my every fashion extravaganza and show small or big.

One of the most glamorous shows entitled ‘Sex With My Ex’ by Nisha JamVwal Couture with Sushmita Sen, Chris Cain, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kim Sharma, Malaika Arora, Perizad Zorabian and many stars that walked for me — Bharat and Dorris effortlessly did their entire make up, hair and styling. Their party at the new happening restaurant GiGi this week was a rocking evening with all models and page three star’s donning their bling best for the paparazzi. Gauhar Khan, Aditi Govitrikar, Anchal Kumar, Candice Pinto, Coleen Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Shawar Ali, Zulfi Sayyed, Gautam Kapur, Achla Sachdev, Leena Mogre were among the few I enjoyed reconnecting. The room thronged with glamorous divas air kissing cheek by jowl and doing the predictable selfie number.

It was an evening reminiscent of the original nineties and millennial Page 3 rocking parties that the paparazzi gloried in — now almost a part of print history. Felt kind of nostalgic.

More fun things coming up that I am looking forward to and I hope you?!