Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Chakra Activation, Stylish Soirees, And More

Balancing one’s energies

The Hurley burly of Mumbai can be a glamorous and attractive phantasmagoria, but one that can take its toll on one’s chi. When one’s body’s meridians are not in harmony, in my belief, they take away the life force or prana that leads to the now commonly heard of anxiety and panic attack. It is with this understanding that I find ways to recharge renew and restore. And so when I chanced upon Emma Goldie, a healer, I was most excited to try her combination of ancient techniques and quantum frequency balancing for healing and restoring one’s energy fields. Emma comes with a large suitcase or tuning forks, antennae and bells that chime therapeutically promising the promise of driving away rush hour angst and work frustrations. Her expression and attire all resonate her craft and she works to bring harmony.

In my case I’ve seen disruptions or imbalances in my energy eased by her and am exploring further her art. Her chakra activation, energy reset and rebalancing are intriguing to me. And equally the location for this — a micro forest wellness centre called Mahati in Bandra. Co-founded by Aditya Bharadwaj, trainer for actors Sidharth Malhorta and Kiara Advani, has created a healing, slimming, curing oasis of palms and waterbodies speckled by shacks — splat bang in the middle of this concrete jungle of Mumbai.

Motivation to do more

Don’t get me wrong, I love the lively buzz of our roller coaster by the bay, especially when it means being felicitated for my work in the social sector. Feels good to be recognised when one’s feeling hot, bothered and in need for some battery recharge? Shaila Trust and its founders Padam Chaddha and Bilkis Merchant organised a valedictory lunch to honour my work for their foundation and I feel even more motivated to revel in the work of giving back, as one does with recognition — to perform even better.

Stylish celebration

Topaz blades was a household name growing up. The late founder Rajinder Kumar Malhotra also founded Super Max, which became world famous. His lovely wife and dear friend Veena Malhotra is a well-loved international social denizen and her parties super well-attended.

Saturday night, at her home, buzzed with celebration of life with everlastingly stylish Sabira Merchant, couturier Pallavi Jaikishan, Hema Deora, Dolly Thakore, Maya Alagh, Joanne Nayar, Farzana Contractor, Veena’s lovely daughter-in-law Kunika Malhotra, Zehra Noorani and many other stars, so that the room buzzed with an electric joie de vivre.

And since we’ve been discussing energy all through, the piece de resistance was the Camembert cheese soufflé though and hero of the evening was Durga Chulani who turned 90 with an inimitable pizzazz.