IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Religious Sites To Explore In Karnataka

By: Sunanda Singh | June 16, 2024
Karnataka is one of a beautiful place which is situated on the coast of Arabian Sea. The state is not only popular for its natural beauty but it is also famous for its religious sites and Mudreshwar is one of them.
Canva
Namdroling Monastery, or the Golden Temple in Karnataka, is one of the biggest Buddhist temples in India. Those who want to seek solace should visit this religious monument.
Canva
Virupaksha Temple in Hampi is a revered temple and considered one of the most sacred monuments in India.
Canva
Chikka Tirupati temple is home to Lord Venkateshwaraswamy and is one of the most visited temples in the state.
Canva
Udupi Sri Krishna Matha is home to Lord Krishna. The temple is one of the best places for spiritual lovers.
Canva
Chennakeshava Temple was built in 12th centuary and it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The temple is known for its architecture.
Tripadvisor
The Mahabaleshwar Temple, Gokarna is home to Lord Shiva. It is one of the significant Lord Shiva Temple in the state.
X/ Desi Thug