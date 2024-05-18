Nisha’s Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Heartwarming Meets With Friends, Ameesha Patel, and More

Celebration continues

This week I was treated to a special afternoon tea at my favourite The Sea Lounge by the sea, a legendary afternoon tea haunt in Mumbai. My old time friend — playwright, singer, director Ipsheeta Ganguly, known for her musical theatre piece Three Women that centres on women characters in Rabindranath Tagore's fiction — took me for a birthday tête-à-tête. Yes, I know, it’s a never ending ‘birthday’ for me and I feel flattered. Over a languorous afternoon extending to evening and discussions, which are the best when they’re one-on-one, first topic of discussion was a thought-provoking query about my life. “Nish how do you do it, these high performance events, awards, panels, filming, news debates dinners? I get anxiety just looking at you.” And, to this I said to her and I’ll say it to you, that life is not just an upbeat slice of life column or a pastiche of art events, literature, theatre, and social media posts. There are many commas, full stops, exclamations and also recriminations in between — just like rapids and speed breakers which are not seen in photographs as much as a breathtaking scenery? Who takes pictures of road breakers and recriminations?

The challenge, the hard work the tears and the burning of the midnight oil don’t make it to the posts and pictures isn’t it? I have to admit I get this all the time and one day when I do finish my memoirs I shall reveal all the uphill climbs that went into making it somewhere along the summit! The Sea Lounge’s, dahi puri, and English Breakfast Tea never disappoint.

Theatre talks

Have you noticed that a week somehow develops a theme? This week for me was about theatre and drama because the next beautiful evening on my social calendar was a dinner celebration with my theatre friends Rael Padamsee, Sharon Prabhakar, Sabira Merchant, and Nandita Om Puri. Poonam Soni, is not an actor but added to the pizazz of us girls who call our WhatsApp group Drama Queens. We discussed movies, theatre, sitcoms and, of course, Heeramandi, which has as many diverse opinions floating around as the movie Animal. Something that you have to watch to know how you feel.

Starry meetings

Dashing into and out of my club yesterday, I bumped into Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel. It was a wonderful evening we shared catching up. She was revelling in the staggering success of Gadar 2, 22 years after first Gadar and the anticipation and waves it created. It’s being touted as a cult film and she’s busy with the work on the sequel that follows soon.

She chatted about how all of them were so involved beyond the role of an actor - the editing, the brainstorming, the music - a complete adrenaline rush of the film consuming them in camaraderie and creative outpourings that they poured into the film with a resultant 43 crore opening of the film on a non holiday which was unprecedented - especially since it was released with Pankaj Thripathi and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

It’s true that it infused oxygen into the cinemas. Last week Ameesha, who has been a long standing friend, was awarded the most stylish, multi-faceted star actor of the year by Bollywood Hungama and this week she’s been declared one of the three highest grossing female actors in Bollywood of the year.

Work hasn’t stopped since Gadar 2 and she’s looking forward to Humraaz two and Gaddar three.

I find Ameesha one of the more articulate actors in cinema, and there’s a special something about artists — being a creative person I find it a treat to discuss art movies creativity education with Ameesha. She is a committed actor and makes for a loyal friend.