PHOTOS: 7 Astounding Places In Andhra Pradesh For Nature & Architecture Lovers

By: Rahul M | June 16, 2024
Andhra Pradesh is one of the popular places in India. The state is situated on the coast of the Bay of Bengal. The state has religious significance and numerous beautiful places, including Horsley Hills.
Araku Valley is situated in the midst of lush greenery. It offers A panoramic view of its surroundings.
Visakhapatnam is another place to visit in the state. The state's capital holds numerous beaches in its heart.
Iskcon Temple is home to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. The red bricks temple is a must-visit site for those who seek solace.
Penna River is one of the east-flowing rivers in the state. It offers a mesmerising views of its surroundings.
Anantgiri Hills is one of the best places for nature lovers. The site offers enchanting views of its atmosphere.
Srimukhalingeswara Temple is home to Lord Shiva. The temple is considered as one of the famous pilgrimage sites in the state.
