Food Review: Chef Joel Basumatari Serves Up Nagaland Cuisine In The Heart Of Mumbai

Nestled amidst the bustling streets of Mumbai, a culturally influenced culinary experience awaits at The Courtyard by Marriott's Momo Cafe in Andheri East. Joel Basumatari, a renowned Indian chef, has brought the authenticity of Nagaland cuisine to Mumbaikar's. "Seven Spices Up North", an ultimate Naga dining experience curated by Chef Basumatari showcases its intriguing flavour profile, offering innovative Naga food. I had the pleasure of immersing myself in the traditional flavour of Nagaland's culinary heritage, and here's my honest review.

The journey begins...

Chicken soup | Image credit: Aanchal Chaudhary

I kickstarted my Nagaland cuisine experience with some warm and hot chicken soup. The soup was creamy and warm, with a hint of subtle spiciness in the beginning that gradually increased with each spoonful. The starters platter offered a medley of delights - chicken skewers, fish patty, chutney and salads.

Starters plate with chicken skewers, fish patty and salad | Image credit: Aanchal Chaudhary

The chicken skewers were perfectly cooked with rich, juicy flavour, complemented by a spicy Naga-inspired chutney. The fish patty was soft and flavourful with subtle flavours of fish, ideal for those who are less keen on seafood like me. The starters were perfectly paired with a refreshing salad, crisps with tomatoes, cucumber, lettuce and pomegranate, providing a perfect balance with the meal.

The main course with Naga flavours

Kenie Thevu Gacha and veggie fried rice | Image credit: Aanchal Chaudhary

After a great start, I was offered the main course, which was Kenie Thevu Gacha and veggie fried rice. The Kenie Thevu Gacha is a traditional chicken dish cooked with perilla paste. The amazing part about this dish was that it had no oil, yet it was cooked well. It offered a very distinctive flavour and a new experience for those who haven't had Nagaland food before. It was rich in flavour and perfectly served with the fried rice.

Sweet delight

Nagaland Coffee Panna Cotta | Image credit: Aanchal Chaudhary

The culinary delight concluded with a Nagaland Coffee Panna Cotta, a perfect cold dessert to end my meal. Panna Cotta is a cooked cream dish made with Nagaland coffee, offering a subtly sweet taste with every bite. It's ideal for people who love coffee in their desserts.

Overall, the food was homely and warm, offering Naga-rich flavours. The portion was quite good for two people. You can enjoy this special meal at Momo Cafe, where the tapestry of Naga cuisine is meticulously created by Chef Basumatari.

Find below details for more information:

Date: June 14 to June 23, 2024

Time: 7:00 - 11:00 PM

Price: Rs 2375+ for two