New York Fashion Week 2024: Date, Schedule, And Everything You Need To Know

One of the most anticipated events in the world of fashion, New York Fashion Week 2024, is making its return for the fall season. With the star-studded show, many A-list fashion designers across the globe are going to grace the event in their extravagant style and brand-new couture collection. Keep reading to know everything about the one-of-a-kind runway fashion show.
New York Fashion Week 2024 Date
Organised by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), the New York Fashion Week will officially commence on Friday, September 6, 2024, and conclude on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.
To begin the fashion extravaganza, the New York design studio area will be showcasing their Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Melitta Baumeister, the recipient of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and a graduate of Parsons School of Design, will wrap up the high-profile event on September 11. Baumeister was awarded the cash prize and mentorship last fall, marking an important turning point in her rapidly developing career.
The six-day event will showcase over 60 runway shows, including ace designer labels like Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Khaite, Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, Luar and more
New York Fashion Week 2024 Schedule
Below is a list of some of the shows that will be happening from September 6 to September 11 during the New York Fashion Week 2024:
Day 1: Friday, September 6, 2024
Area
Brandon Maxwell
Badgley Mischka
Willy Chavarria
Day 2: Saturday, September 7, 2024
Prabal Gurung
Sergio Hudson
Tommy Hilfiger
Kim Shui
Day 3: Sunday, September 8, 2024
Ulla Johnson
Off-White
Jason Wu Collection
3.1 Phillip Lim
Eckhaus Latta
Day 4: Monday, September 9, 2024
Carolina Herrera
Naeem Khan
Coach
Theophilio
Tory Burch
Day 5: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
COS
Michael Kors
Elena Velez
Cynthia Rowley
Day 6: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Jane Wade
Private Policy
Frederick Anderson
Melitta Baumeister
Where is New York Fashion Week 2024?
This year, New York Fashion Week relocated from Spring Studios downtown to the Starrett-Lehigh Building at RXR in the Chelsea area of Manhattan. The grand location features event spaces, a restaurant, a food hall and an outdoor terrace overlooking the Hudson River.