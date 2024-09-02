 New York Fashion Week 2024: Date, Schedule, And Everything You Need To Know
New York Fashion Week will officially kick-start on Friday, September 6, 2024. Keep reading to learn more.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
New York Fashion Week | Instagram

One of the most anticipated events in the world of fashion, New York Fashion Week 2024, is making its return for the fall season. With the star-studded show, many A-list fashion designers across the globe are going to grace the event in their extravagant style and brand-new couture collection. Keep reading to know everything about the one-of-a-kind runway fashion show.

New York Fashion Week 2024 Date

Organised by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), the New York Fashion Week will officially commence on Friday, September 6, 2024, and conclude on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

To begin the fashion extravaganza, the New York design studio area will be showcasing their Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Melitta Baumeister, the recipient of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and a graduate of Parsons School of Design, will wrap up the high-profile event on September 11. Baumeister was awarded the cash prize and mentorship last fall, marking an important turning point in her rapidly developing career.

The six-day event will showcase over 60 runway shows, including ace designer labels like Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Khaite, Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, Luar and more

New York Fashion Week 2024 Schedule

Below is a list of some of the shows that will be happening from September 6 to September 11 during the New York Fashion Week 2024:

Day 1: Friday, September 6, 2024

Area

Brandon Maxwell

Badgley Mischka

Willy Chavarria

Day 2: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Prabal Gurung

Sergio Hudson

Tommy Hilfiger

Kim Shui

Day 3: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Ulla Johnson

Off-White

Jason Wu Collection

3.1 Phillip Lim

Eckhaus Latta

Day 4: Monday, September 9, 2024

Carolina Herrera

Naeem Khan

Coach

Theophilio

Tory Burch

Day 5: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

COS

Michael Kors

Elena Velez

Cynthia Rowley

Day 6: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Jane Wade

Private Policy

Frederick Anderson

Melitta Baumeister

Where is New York Fashion Week 2024?

This year, New York Fashion Week relocated from Spring Studios downtown to the Starrett-Lehigh Building at RXR in the Chelsea area of Manhattan. The grand location features event spaces, a restaurant, a food hall and an outdoor terrace overlooking the Hudson River.

