Venice Film Festival: Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney, Camila Mendes & Others In Haute Couture

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 01, 2024
The 81st Venice Film Festival is currently taking place in the romantic city of Venice, Italy. Started on August 28, the event witnessed some of the major fashion by the Hollywood divas on the red carpet. Check them out:
American actress Sydney Sweeney grabbed eyeballs in an exquisite all-black ensemble by Giorgio Armani, complemented with diamond jewels
Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman flaunted her cinched waist in a nude organza corset and velvet skirt from Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry's Fall/Winter 2024-25 collection
American actress Camila Mendes exuded elegance in a stunning Armani Privé gown, which boasted of intricate embellished details and a knot pattern around the waist
Australian actress Sophie Wilde turned heads in a custom Loewe attire for the 'Babygirl' premiere during the 81st Venice Film Festival
American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski opted for a vibrant green look at the film festival's red carpet, styled with Pasquale Bruni accessories, nude makeup, and an open hairdo
Australian actress Cate Blanchett stunned in a Giorgio Armani look, featuring a shimmering embellished top and basic black pants
