Venice Film Festival 2024: Jenna Ortega, Taylor Russell & Other Best Dressed Celebs At The Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 29, 2024
The grand Venice Film Festival 2024 began on August 28 in Italy, where A-list celebrities showed their jaw-dropping fashion moments on the red carpet. Check out the best-dressed celebs at the film gala
X
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega graced the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere in a stunning red Christian Dior ensemble. The actress complemented her look with dainty diamond accessories and Jimmy Choo shoes
Adorer Ortega | X
Canadian actress and model Taylor Russell turned heads in a breathtaking white gown from the Chanel couture spring 1993 collection. The attire featured a structured bodice on the top, a dramatic silhouette around the waist, and a long trail. For the accessories, Taylor opted for Tiffany & Co. statement jewels
Tayrussellfiles | X
Mere days after the wedding, Amy Jackson didn't leave the moment to stun everyone with her exquisite attire at the 81st Venice Film Festival. The British actress donned an Alberta Ferretti black dress, accessorised with a diamond neckpiece and a bracelet
Lis Lopes | X
American actress Winona Ryder embraced gothic fashion on the red carpet, wearing an all-black Chanel archival ensemble. Her look featured a poofy skirt paired with a shirt, a waistcoat, and a blazer
Thomas James Monks | X
Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci was also present at the Venice Film Festival Day 1, adorning a custom Vivienne Westwood off-shoulder black gown accentuated with statement Cartier jewels, Louboutin heels, and a Roger Vivier clutch
Lorena | X
Australian actress Cate Blanchett made an appearance in Armani Privé couture, which boasted of body-hugging silhouettes, shiny fabric, and intricate jewel thread detailing, completed with Louis Vuitton accessories