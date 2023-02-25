New Delhi World Book Fair 2023: Here is what all you can expect | FPJ

The 31st edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) began from February 25 and will continue till March 5 and is organized by the National Book Trust, which is an autonomous organization established by the Government of India. The event is being held at Pragati Maidan after two years of Covid-19 pandemic.

The fair attracts participation from major publishing houses across the globe. The theme around this year's book fair is 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and France would be the guest country.

Renowned authors like Vikram Sampath, Preeti Shenoy, and Anand Neelkantan will enter into dialogues, panel discussions, and book launches at the fair and there will be author corners such as 'Lekhak Manch', 'Reflection and Conversations'.

The major highlight of the fair will be a special lecture by a popular 82-year-old Nobel Prize Winner Author, 'Annie Ernaux.' She is popular for 'The Years', and 'Getting Lost'.

Activities promoting children’s literature and reading habits such as skits, dramas, street plays, musical presentations, storytelling sessions, workshops, and panel discussions would be conducted at the fair.

'YUVA' is a Prime Minister's scheme for mentoring young authors and based on this, 75 young writers whoever will be chosen through an 'All India Contest' will be mentored by established authors. These authors will interact with bibliophiles, visitors, and other panelists in the specially-designed YUVA corner.

There would also be cultural presentations by Song and Drama Division, and Sahitya Kala Parishad, etc. at the Fair.

