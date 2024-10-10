Navratri Day 9, Maa Siddhidatri Devi; Colour, Significance, Bhog And Everything To Know

Maa Siddhidatri Devi | FPJ

Navratri, the vibrant festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, has begun, and devotees are gearing up to celebrate these nine auspicious days with immense devotion and dedication. This year, Shardiya Navratri began on October 3, 2024, and will culminate with the celebration of Dussehra on October 12, 2024.

Navratri 2024: Day 9 Significance

The ninth day of Navratri is reserved for honoring Maa Siddhidatri through worship. Siddhi signifies powers beyond the natural and Dhatri denotes the bestower. Therefore, it is thought that Maa Siddhidatri grants all divine desires. Maa Siddhidatri is recognized as the provider of perfection.

Navratri 2024: Purple

Purple reflects spirituality, ambition, and prosperity. On this final day of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, the granter of supernatural powers and spiritual enlightenment. Wearing purple symbolises ambition, wealth, and divine wisdom.

Navratri 2024: Devi

The ninth form of Goddess Durga is Maa Siddhidatri, known as the giver of supernatural and meditative powers. The colour associated with this day is purple, symbolising luxury, grandeur, and nobility. Worshipping Navdurga while wearing purple is believed to bestow devotees with opulence, richness, and spiritual strength.

Navratri 2024: Devi Bhog

On the ninth day, halwa, puri, black gramme, seasonal fruits, kheer, and coconut are offered to Mata Siddhidatri. It is auspicious to wear purple or violet colour while worshipping the goddess. This colour is a symbol of spirituality.

Navratri 2024: Mantra

ॐ सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः

ॐ ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं सिद्धिदात्यै नमः

ॐकारः पातु शीर्षो माँ, ऐं बीजम् माँ हृदयो। हीं बीजम् सदापातु नभो गृहो च पादयो॥

ललाट कर्णो श्रीं बीजम् पातु क्लीं बीजम् माँ नेत्रम् घ्राणो। कपोल चिबुको हसौ पातु जगत्प्रसूत्यै माँ सर्ववदनो॥