 Chaitra Navratri Day 3: Seek Maa Chandraghanta's blessings on this Tritiya
Chaitra Navratri Day 3: Seek Maa Chandraghanta's blessings on this Tritiya

Goddess Chandraghanta, who signifies spiritualism and internal power, is also known as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

The goddess with ten arms who holds divine shastras in her hands is none other than Goddess Parvati — The better half of Lord Shiva. If we talk about the meaning of her name, it means the one who has a ‘half-moon shaped like a bell’.

It is believed that Lord Shiva adorned Maa Parvati’s forehead with Chandra (Moon) made from Chandan (Sandalwood). Also, she holds a big bell in her hand; hence she earned the name Chandraghanta.

article-image

Holy chants

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu "Maa Chandraghantayai" Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Vrat-vidhi

Bathe the goddess with Gangajal or Gaumutr. Apply haldi-kumkum, offer akshat (rice), flowers, fruits etc. Offer her sweets made of milk products as bhog and after performing aarti, distribute it as prasad.

Chandraghanta Puja is performed on this day, the third day from the Chaitra Navratri season. By worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, one gains the potential to get rid of obstacles from one's life. With her divine grace, a sincere devotee can be blessed with name, fame and power.

article-image

