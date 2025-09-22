Navratri 2025: From Til Seeds To Bananas, Here's Day-Wise Bhog List To Offer 9 Forms Of Maa Durga

Sadhana App

Navratri, one of India’s most cherished festivals, spans nine nights and is dedicated to honouring the divine feminine energy, Maa Durga in her nine avatars, collectively known as Navadurga. Each form of the Goddess is worshipped on a particular day, and devotees offer a special bhog (sacred food offering) that symbolises unique blessings such as health, prosperity, wisdom, peace, and protection.

Offering bhog is not just a ritual, it reflects devotion and surrender. Presented with faith and sincerity, each offering is believed to attract the Goddess’ divine grace and bring spiritual upliftment.

Day 1: Maa Shailputri

Navratri begins with the worship of Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains and the embodiment of nature’s strength. Devotees offer pure desi ghee as bhog, which is said to bless them with a disease-free, healthy life.

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini

The second day honours Maa Brahmacharini, symbol of devotion and penance. Offering sugar or sugar-based delicacies to the Goddess represents a sweet, long life filled with peace and harmony. It is believed to protect devotees from untimely death.

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta

On the third day, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, who carries a crescent moon on her forehead. As bhog, milk-based desserts like kheer or payasam are offered. These signify joy, serenity, and relief from suffering.

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda, the creative force of the universe, is worshipped on day four. Devotees prepare malpua, a traditional sweet dish made of flour and milk, seeking Her blessings for intelligence, clarity of thought, and improved decision-making skills.

Day 5: Maa Skandamata

The fifth day is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. Offering bananas to the Goddess is considered auspicious, as it brings good health, family well-being, and prosperity.

Day 6: Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani, revered as a warrior form of Durga, is worshipped on the sixth day. Honey is offered as bhog, symbolising harmony and sweet relationships. Her blessings are sought for a happy, peaceful married life.

Day 7: Maa Kalaratri

Day seven is devoted to Maa Kalaratri, who is often worshipped as the destroyer of darkness and evil. Devotees offer jaggery (gur), which is believed to protect from negative energies while granting courage and inner strength.

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri

On the eighth day, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, symbol of purity and serenity. Coconut is offered as bhog, representing fresh starts and spiritual growth. This day is also marked by Kanya Puja, where young girls are worshipped as embodiments of the Goddess herself.

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri

Navratri concludes with the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, the giver of supernatural powers and accomplishments. Devotees offer sesame seeds (til), praying for the fulfilment of wishes, spiritual wisdom, and divine grace.

Fasting during Navratri, coupled with offering bhog, is considered an act of purification, both of the body and mind. Each offering is symbolic: from health (ghee) and long life (sugar) to wisdom (malpua) and strength (jaggery). Collectively, they represent the blessings that devotees seek in their personal, family, and spiritual lives.