Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1 Colour Is White: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs Inspired Looks

By: Rahul M | September 21, 2025
Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1 colour is White, symbolising purity, innocence and honoring Maa Shailputri
For a bedazzling Navratri start, you can style a white ghaghara with gold blouse just like Janhvi Kapoor, perfect for stunning Garba night
Exude Alia Bhatt's elegance in a classic white saree featuring intricate floral embroidery for the day 1 of Navratri celebration
A pair of white kurta-palazo, styled with a matching dupatta, similar to Kareena Kapoor's look is a staple choice for festivals
Shilpa Shetty's multi-hued short kurta, paired with white dhoti-style pants is for the ones looking for experiment this Navratri
For a more opulent yet modern festive look, style a timeless white Anarkali just like Kiara Advani
Lastly, you can never go wrong with a simple white and pajama for a fuss-free Shardiya Navratri celebration
