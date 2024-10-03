Navratri 2024: 5 Must-Try Dazzling Chaniya Choli Looks For Garba Night This Year

Shilpa Shetty | Instagram

As Navratri 2024 begins today, the excitement for Garba night is palpable! As we plan to grace the garba floor, it isn't complete without extravagant garba ensembles, especially chaniya cholis. This year, why not elevate your garba look with dazzling styles that reflect the trendiest styles? From intricate embroidery to bold colours, here are five must-try chaniya choli looks that will make you the star of the garba floor. Get ready to twirl in style and embrace the festive fervour like never before!

Stunning Embroidered Chaniya Choli

Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram

This year, exude the exquisite style of Devara actress Janhvi Kapoor for Garba night with a stunning chaniya choli. Opt for a heavily embroidered design featuring vibrant motifs that will make you stand out on the dandiya floor. Pair your bejewelled chaniya choli with a magnificent bandhpatta and statement chokers for the ultimate festive glam. This look will surely grab eyeballs on the floor!

Multi-hued Chaniya Choli

Sara Ali Khan | Instagram

Navratri is all about vibrant colours and devotion. Embrace the festive spirit by adorning a stunning brocade, multi-hued chaniya choli similar to the one worn by Sara Ali Khan. You can experiment with modern blouse designs and trendy drape patterns for a more contemporary look. Opt for minimal yet elegant accessories to allow your traditional ensemble to stand out.

Exquisite Lehenga Choli

Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

While the chaniya choli is the heart of this festive fashion, opting for a beautiful lehenga choli can be a wonderful choice for Navratri this year. Take inspiration from Kangana Ranaut’s stunning red lehenga choli, adorned with hand embroidery, zari work, and intricate motifs. Instead of a heavy dupatta, choose a sheer embellished one, beautifully accentuated with lavish jewellery for a truly striking appearance at the garba night.

Modern Festive couture

Kiara Advani | Instagram

Ooze royalty in a velvet lehenga choli inspired by Kiara Advani. Opt for subtle, modern shades instead of vibrant hues to create a sophisticated look. This choice exudes elegance and minimalism, perfect for Navratri celebrations. For a touch of glam, pair your ensemble with stunning chokers that enhance your neckline without overwhelming it. Keep your hair styled in soft, tousled waves for an effortlessly chic glam.

Classic Chaniya Choli

Shilpa Shetty | Instagram

For those last-minute outfit decisions, you can never go wrong with a classic chaniya choli in vibrant shades like orange, red, and more for garba night. Pair this timeless attire with traditional jewellery and comfortable juttis. Whether you choose bold colours or intricate embroidery, a chaniya choli is both festive and fun, making it the perfect choice for an unforgettable night of celebration.