Navratri 2023: Nine Days Of Goddess Durga; Here's Everything You Want To Know

Navratri 2023: Nine Days Of Ma Durga; Here's Everything You Want To Know |

The nine-day Shardiya Navratra begins on October 15. In these nine days, we pray to the nine forms of Durga. Sharadiya Navratra is in the month of Ashwin, and in these nine days, devotees fast these nine days or on the first and last day or in between as per their convenience.

Every day represents a colour with a deep meaning and a Goddess that represents the colour celebrating the nine different forms of Durga for nine days.

Every region has a different way of celebrating the festival and way of praying. From Pujo to Garba, the form changes, but the deep meaning and devotion towards Maa Durga and her nine forms remain the same.

Here are the nine forms of Maa Durga:

October 15- Ghatasthapana

This day we bring home Godesses Durga which is also called Shakti who brings power and energy to our home.

October 16- Dwitiya Brahmacharini Puja

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to the Goddess Parvati when she was in a meditative state for Shiva.

October 17- Tritiya Chandraghanta Puja

Chandraghanta is a 10-armed Goddess with a crescent moon on her forehead, she rides on a tiger to destroy all evil and wicked.

October 18- Kushmanda Puja Panchami Skandamata Puja

Devi Kushmanda, the name Kushmanda derived from three words - ‘Ku’ (little), ‘Ushma’ (warmth or energy) and ‘Amnda’ (egg), means the 'Creator Of The Universe.'

October 19- Panchami Skandamata Puja

Skandmata is a four-armed deity, who carries a lotus in two of her arms with a sacred Kamandalu and a bell in the other two hands. Skandmata also carries little Kartikay on her lap.

October 20- Sashti Katyayani Puja

Katyayani is considered as one of the most violent forms of Goddess Parvati. She has four arms and carrying a sword. She is the daughter of Sage Katyayan and rides on a lion.

October 21- Saptami Kalaratri Puja

Kalaratri is a four-armed deity who rides a donkey and carries a sword, a trident, and a noose. She has a third eye on her forehead which is believed that it contains the universe.

October 22- Ashtami Maha Gauri Puja

Gauri is a four-armed deity who rides a bull or a white elephant. She carries a Trishul and a damru in her hands.

October 23- Navami Siddhidhatri Puja

Siddhidhatri is a four-armed deity sitting on a lotus, holding a mace, a book and a lotus in her hands. She signifies perfection.

October 24- Vijayadashmi or Dusshera

Navratri is also called Vijaydashmi, as it is believed that Goddess Durga killed Mahishasur, a demon on this day. The day is celebrated as the victory of good over wickedness.

In addition, Dusshera is celebrated as Vijay Dashmi when Lord Rama killed Ravana in a battled and brought Sita home.

Read Also Navratri 2023: Nine Avatars of Goddess Durga And Their Significance

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)