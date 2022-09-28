Navratri 2022: Want to spice up your boring 'Sabudana Khichdi'? Here's how you can

Are you fasting this Navratri? If you find the classic vrat meal, 'Sabudana Khichdi', too boring to eat anymore, we have got you covered. With basic ingredients from your kitchen and some love for cooking, you can quickly prepare a mouth-watering Sabudana delicacy in no time. Do it yourself with the recipe by Chef Yunus, The Westin Mumbai.

Ingredients

3 table spoons ghee

2 tea spoon cumin seeds

Crushed Gingers

1 Green Chilli

Curry Leaves

2 Potatoes

¼ cup crushed peanuts

Salt to taste

1 cup Sabudana

½ tea spoon sugar

Chopped coriander

Method

Soak Sabudana overnight

In a kadai/non stick pan, heat ghee and add cumin. Let it crackle and then add ginger, green chilli, curry leaves and potatoes. Sauté for two minutes.

Add the peanut and continue to saute for a minute. Then add the soaked sabudana with sugar and cover.

Let it cook for 3 to 4 minutes.

Open the lid and sprinkle water and cover and let it cook for another two minutes.

Add coriander leaves and mixed well.

Put the flame off.

Plate your dish and garnish with fresh coriander leaves and lemon wedges.

Your dish is now ready to serve.

