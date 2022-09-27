e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNavratri 2022: Farali Pattice; check the perfect recipe for a vrat - friendly snack

Navratri 2022: Farali Pattice; check the perfect recipe for a vrat - friendly snack

The nine-days aren't just about prayers and grooving to garba beats, food is also a key secret to the festive season.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Farali Pattice Recipe by Maharaj Bhawar Singh |

It's Navratri, the nine-day festival is associated with Maa Durga and her nine forms. If you are fasting on these auspicious days, we bring to you some quick recipes to soothe your taste buds.

The festive season seems incomplete without the Gujarat-based ''Farali chiwda''. How about trying some yummy and vrat-friendly snack with it? Here's your guide to prepare 'Farali Pattice'.

Ingredients

For the covering

 Potatoes (Aloo) , boiled – 500gms

 Pink Salt for taste

 Singhara Atta – 10gm for binding

For the Masala stuffing

 Roasted Peanuts - 100gms

 Fresh Coconut – 1 nos

 Green Chillies - 2 nos

 Tablespoon Powder Sugar .

 Tablespoon whole jeera.

 Oil for frying

 Pink Salt to taste.

How to make Farali Pattice Recipe:

  • Boil the potatoes and let them cool down. Later, peel the potato covering and mash it.

  • Add pink salt and Singhara atta for binding. Make 12 - 15 medium balls of 40 to 50 gms each.

  • For stuffing, take oil , jeera, chopped green chilly , grated coconut and roast them on medium flame. Once the coconut turns brown, add grounded peanut powder, Sugar powder; pink salt.

  • Make a fine paste once the stuffing is cool; make small balls of 15-20 gms each.

  • Gently flatten the balls with the help of your palm.

  • Place a Stuffing balls of mixture over it; cover from all sides ensuring there are no cracks and form them into a patty shape.

  • Fry the pattice balls until golden brown. Place them over tissue napkin to move the extra oil.

  • Serve hot with garnish of fresh coconut.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Date, rituals, significance and all you need to know

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Date, rituals, significance and all you need to know

Easy DIY hacks to amp up your home decor

Easy DIY hacks to amp up your home decor

Kate Spade New York's latest Spring 2023 collection reflects the beauty of spring and adventure

Kate Spade New York's latest Spring 2023 collection reflects the beauty of spring and adventure

Navratri 2022: 9 day guide to colours, forms of goddess Durga

Navratri 2022: 9 day guide to colours, forms of goddess Durga

Navratri 2022: How to be Garba ready in no time; Celeb Stylist Chhaya Momaya shares quick tips

Navratri 2022: How to be Garba ready in no time; Celeb Stylist Chhaya Momaya shares quick tips