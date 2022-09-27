Navratri 2022: Farali Pattice; check the perfect recipe for a vrat - friendly snack

Farali Pattice Recipe by Maharaj Bhawar Singh |

It's Navratri, the nine-day festival is associated with Maa Durga and her nine forms. If you are fasting on these auspicious days, we bring to you some quick recipes to soothe your taste buds.

The festive season seems incomplete without the Gujarat-based ''Farali chiwda''. How about trying some yummy and vrat-friendly snack with it? Here's your guide to prepare 'Farali Pattice'.

Ingredients

For the covering

 Potatoes (Aloo) , boiled – 500gms

 Pink Salt for taste

 Singhara Atta – 10gm for binding

For the Masala stuffing

 Roasted Peanuts - 100gms

 Fresh Coconut – 1 nos

 Green Chillies - 2 nos

 Tablespoon Powder Sugar .

 Tablespoon whole jeera.

 Oil for frying

 Pink Salt to taste.

How to make Farali Pattice Recipe:

Boil the potatoes and let them cool down. Later, peel the potato covering and mash it.

Add pink salt and Singhara atta for binding. Make 12 - 15 medium balls of 40 to 50 gms each.

For stuffing, take oil , jeera, chopped green chilly , grated coconut and roast them on medium flame. Once the coconut turns brown, add grounded peanut powder, Sugar powder; pink salt.

Make a fine paste once the stuffing is cool; make small balls of 15-20 gms each.

Gently flatten the balls with the help of your palm.

Place a Stuffing balls of mixture over it; cover from all sides ensuring there are no cracks and form them into a patty shape.

Fry the pattice balls until golden brown. Place them over tissue napkin to move the extra oil.

Serve hot with garnish of fresh coconut.