Navratri 2022: Best places to savour vegetarian and festive delicacies in Mumbai

Pic: Instagram/Maharaja Bhog

The highly revered and one of the most auspicious festivals of honouring the ‘good over evil’ is here and has got us in high spirits. This nine-day of vigorous festivities keeps everyone on their toes. And, what better way to keep your energy in check than gorging on a full plate of Navratri delights. Here are a few places you can visit in the city to savour vegetarian food and Navratri thali to your heart's content:

Maharaja Bhog

Known for serving 30 varieties of food of Gujarati and Marwari delicious, Maharaja Bhog has a special Navratri menu. Their Upvas Thali is sure to leave you licking your fingers. Any lover of thalis will not be disappointed with its wide selection menu consisting of Fariyali Pattice, Sabudana Khichdi, Aloo Singdana Upwaswala Sabzi, Rajgira Puri, Elaichi Srikhand, and more.

Avg Cost: Rs 850 for two

Where: Juhu Tara Road, opposite Juhu Beach; Film City, Goregaon; Inorbit Mall, Malad; Narottam Wadi, Kalbadevi, Mumbai

When: 12 pm — 3:30 pm, 7:00 pm — 11:00 pm

Khandani Rajdhani

An exquisite restaurant in ambience and in menu reflecting the Gujarati and Rajasthani culture Khandani Rajdhani is popularly known to prepare dishes from recipes passed down from generations. Its Vrat Thali is a must-have Navratri specialty.

Where: Kurla Phoenix Market City; Ghatkopar RCity Mall, Thane Viviana Mall, and Vashi

When: 12 pm — 3:30 pm, 7:00 pm — 11:00 pm

Contact: 022 2784 3333

Rasotsav

With eclectic dishes like Sabudana Vada, Kesar Shrikhand, Sabudana Khichdi, Sabudana Papad, Sabudana Kheer, among others, this restaurant is a must-visit to taste the flavour of the nine-day festivities.

Avg Cost: Rs 1200 for two

Where: Royal Sands Building, Shastri Nagar Road Raheja Classique lane, Andheri West, Mumbai

When: 12:00 pm — 3:30 pm, 7:00 — 11:00 pm

Contact: 072080 27824

Soam

Tucked away in narrow, busy lanes of Chowpatty, Soam, is one of the most popular destinations for Gujarati snacks and dishes. It offers an array of delicious meals. From a wide variety of Farali delicacies including Farali Sada Dosa, Farali Chutney, Farali Vada, Farali Oondhiyu, Farali Ka Chivda, Rajgira Puris, and Sabudana Khichdi, it has got all your Navratri specials covered.

Avg Cost: Rs 800 for two

Where: Ground Floor, Sadguru Sadan, Opposite Babulnath Temple, Chowpatty, Girgaon, Mumbai

When: 11:30 am — 10:30 pm

Contact: 022 23698080

Swati Snacks

Serving Fada ni Khichdi, Sabudana Khichdi, and Navratri delicacies, Swati Snacks, is one of the oldest Gujarati restaurants. From their traditional specialties to beverages choice, you can always count on Swati Snacks to give you the best vegetarian experience.

Avg Cost: Rs 600 for two

Where: Karai Estate, 248, Opp Bhatia Hospital, Tardeo, Mumbai;

Dalamal Tower, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: 11:30 am — 3:00 pm

Contact: 022 49394999

Ovenfresh

The place is a haven for vegetarian. They have on menu dishes like Palak Tarkari with Carrot Dili Pilaf and Black Bean Kebab, Mild Cheddar with Dark Berry Sandwich, Rigatoni Paprika Sauce Pasta, among others.

Avg Cost: `1,200 for two

Where: Shop 2 3, 68, Kiran Building, Ranade Road, Dadar West, Shivaji Park, Mumbai

When: 9 am — 11.30 pm

Contact: 022 67600000