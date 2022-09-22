How to get instant style ready during Navratri: Celeb Stylist Chhaya Momaya shares some quick tips...

Everyone's favourite time of the year, 'Navratri' is here, let's see some few instant styling tips and tricks to get ready instantly, so that you can even head out of your office to play Garba in no time.

We approached celebrity stylist Chhaya Momaya, and she shared a few hacks and things to swear by when one wants to get Garba ready in no time.

From Office look to Garba look:

Stylist Chhaya Mohmaya says that it is necessary to keep in mind that one need to be comfortable while playing Garba. So, wearing comfortable footwear is a must. She suggested to go for flat ballerinas and Kolhapuri chappal that doesn't hurt.

Colourful pant made up of mal cotton and embroidered dark coloured (bright red, blue, yellow) malmal kurti can be worn when one have to head to play Garba directly after office.

Go for heavy-looking neckpiece like foil mirrored neckpieces. These are light weighted yet they look heavy.

Wear thick chuddas in hand.

She says that one can use colourful rubber bands made up of colourful threads and mirror like work for styling hair.

The look can be completed with big bindi and long earrings. You can also, go for a mirrored bandana.

Another after office Garba look could be a long kurti with a pyjama or churidar or pant with light mirror work at the bottom.

Stick to dark solid colours:

Opt for salwar kurta of the same colour such as available at Fabindia and one can keep changing dupatta's on it to create a different look each day.

Chhaya said that one solid colour allows accessorise to stand out.

Example: A full plain black suit with bright coloured jutis of colour like pink green, purple.

She advised that never cut the colour like say an orange kurta and pink salwar. It does not let accesorise stand out as well as make you look short.

Styling Kanjeevaram Sari:

Kanjeevaram sari can be styled by hair accessories and do a center parting of the hair with low ponytail and flowers like rose, mogra.

Styling your Jeans for Garba:

You can even wear jeans with a bralette and a colourful jacket over it. Wear a belt or a kamar band around jacket.

Turn your skirt into Lehenga:

You can even style a plain colour skirt and crop top with a head bandana, earrings, kadan and a mirror or emroidered potli bag/ embroidery bag.

Things to take care of:

Take care of the footwear you wear; it has to be supercomfortable as you have to play Garba.

When it comes to styling dupatta, make sure that it is pinned tightly and doesn't bother you while playing.

Use a 48 hour antiperspirant.

You can preserve your bright silver/ oxidised Garba accessories by keeping it in wooden box by wrapping it in a malamal cloth. Buy it from an authentic silver store, that gives you certification for the same.