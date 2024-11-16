Nainital Tourism Boosts After Tourists Ditch Delhi Due To High AQI; Hotels Observed Massive Influx Post Diwali

Pinterest

As air pollution worsens in major cities like Delhi-NCR and other metros cities of Uttar Pradesh, the scenic hill station of Nainital has seen a surge in tourists seeking relief from the smog. This influx has led to most hotels in the city being fully booked, bringing cheer to local business owners ahead of the peak season.

On Friday, popular tourist spots in Nainital, including Snowview, the Zoo, Cave Garden, Himalaya Darshan, and the Waterfall, were bustling with visitors. The famous Mall Road witnessed heavy footfall, with tourists enjoying leisurely strolls and shopping in Bhotiya and Tibetan markets. Boating remained a top attraction throughout the day, while the picturesque Hanumangarhi sunset point drew crowds in the evening.

Nainital Hotel and Restaurant Association President Digvijay Singh Bisht highlighted the link between rising pollution levels and the surge in tourism to hilly regions. “Due to the increase in air pollution in Delhi-NCR, including UP, tourists start arriving in the hilly areas. It is expected that the arrival of tourists will increase in the next few days,” he said.

Nearby religious tourism surges too

The Kaichi Dham which is near Nainital has also contributed to the increase in tourist activity. Known for its spiritual hold, Kaichi Dham is drawing more visitors even during the off-season. "Due to the increasing faith in Kaichi Dham, the tourism business from Nainital to Kaichi Dham has started running even in the off-season. This is a good sign for religious as well as natural tourism," said Ruchir Sah, the association’s PRO.

Nainital's AQI is good and clear

The air quality in Nainital has shown a significant improvement compared to the metros. According to Aryabhatta Observational Science Research Institute (Aries), the PM2.5 level dropped to 30 on Friday, down from over 60 the previous day. Aries director and atmospheric scientist Dr. Manish Naja explained, “Due to the fall in temperature, a layer of haze had covered the area. This layer remained covered up to a height of one meter from the ground.”

Air quality had worsened in Nainital and nearby areas during Diwali, with pollution levels spiking to four times the normal rate. However, they have since normalized. Vikas Rawat, a research student at Aries, said, “Pollution from the Terai and Bhabhar plains reaches here. The possibility of fog in the coming days cannot be ruled out.”

Tourism in Nainital continues to thrive despite minor traffic disruptions, with local businesses looking forward to a promising and profitting season ahead.