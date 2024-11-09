Pushkar International Cattle Fair 2024: Know Key Highlights Of This Annual Cultural Festival

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 09, 2024
The Pushkar Camel Fair, also known as Pushkar Mela is an annual livestock fair and cultural festival that takes place in Pushkar, Rajasthan
All images from official website of Pushkar Fair
This year, the Pushkar International Cattle Fair will be held from November 9–15
Known for its lively camel and cattle trading, with camels and other livestock are decorated with colorful accessories, showcasing Rajasthan's unique culture
Exciting events like camel races, tug-of-war, and "longest moustache" contests draw large crowds and are a fun highlight of the fair
Vibrant Rajasthani folk music and dance performances bring the desert to life, featuring traditional instruments and elaborate costumes
Thrilling hot air balloon rides and adventure sports like quad biking and camel safaris offer visitors a panoramic view of the fair
Stalls selling Rajasthani handicrafts, textiles, jewelry, and local art make the fair a shopping paradise for traditional souvenirs
