Know 5 Must-Visit Art Museums In Mumbai

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 09, 2024

November 9 is observed as 'Go to an art museum day'. In light of this, here are 5 museums in Mumbai you should definitely visit

All images form Pinterest

Mumbai has been a preserver of its history and these museums are the proof of the rich traditional and cultural history the country has

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghralay situated in Kala Ghoda, Fort documents the history of India from prehistoric to modern times

Nehru Planetarium in Worli is an attraction for those who love or are intrigued about space and astronomy. It is a must visit for children. It has a 42-minute sky theatre show that will leave you amazed

The National Museum Of Indian Cinema that is located in Peddar road is a place that will take you through the silent era of Indian cinema where you can witness the history and where it all started

Bhau Daji Lad Museum is the oldest museum in Mumbai. It was established in 1855 and has a display of house decorative and industrial arts. It is located in Bycualla E

Jahangir Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda, Fort is an esteemed art gallery that features both modern and historical works, and Indian artists hope to have their work displayed here

Thanks For Reading!

Know 5 Benefits Of Using Retinol In Your Skincare
Find out More