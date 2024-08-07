Nag Panchami 2024: Muhurta, Significance, History, Rituals And All You Need To Know

Mansa Devi | x

Nag Panchami is one of the many auspicious Hindu festivals based on Hindu mythological beliefs that withhold immense devotion and are dedicated to worshipping the serpent deity, Nag devata. Nag Panchami will be observed on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Why Do We Celebrate Nag Panchami?

The worship of serpents during Nag Panchami is rooted in ancient traditions and mythology. Serpents are considered powerful and divine creatures in Hinduism, often associated with various deities like Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. They are believed to have the power to protect against evil and bring good fortune.

Nag Panchami is also seen as a day to respect and honor nature and its creatures. It is a reminder of the interconnectedness of all living beings and the importance of coexisting harmoniously.

Puja in Nagchandreshwar Temple , on the occasion of Naag panchami

When Do We Celebrate Nag Panchami?

Nag Panchami 2024 Shubh Muhurta will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2024. The Nag Panchami puja muhurat runs from 5:47 AM to 8:27 AM, giving participants two hours and forty minutes to complete the rites. August 9, 2024, at 12:36 AM, is when the Panchami Tithi starts, and August 10, 2024, at 3:14 AM. Gujarat will commemorate Nag Pancham on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

How Do We Celebrate Nag Panchami?

Nag Panchami is dedicated to the worship of nagas, or snake gods. Numerous rituals are performed on the day of the Nag Panchami festival in honour of these deities, who are believed to bestow wealth and protection upon their devotees. One of the key practices is to offer milk, candies, and flowers to snake idols or representations, which are usually made of stone, wood, or silver. In some places, live cobras are also worshipped and fed milk.

Devotees also repeat specific mantras during the puja. The Nag Panchami Puja Mantra has a special meaning because it is said to ask the snake gods for protection and benefits. The mantra and its meaning are crucial to the ceremonies performed on this day.

12 Serpent Gods Worshipped on Nag Panchami

Twelve serpent deities, or Nag Devatas, are worshipped on this lucky day. Among them are Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Ananta, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka, and Pingala. These gods are all highly respected for their distinctive qualities and legends, and they all have important roles in Hindu mythology.

Nag Pancham, which falls on Saturday, August 24, 2024, is the alternate day on which the festival is observed in Gujarat. With an emphasis on the worship of snake gods and the following of diverse cultural practices, the rituals and traditions, nevertheless, continue to be similar.

Tomorrow is Naag Panchami! The day holds a special significance for those who wish to do Naag puja for kaal sarp dosha or grehan yog in the horoscope. Lunar nodes represent Sarpas & traditionally they are pacified on 5th tithi of Shravan shukla paksh.

Worshipping Lord Shiva is..

Worshipping Lord Shiva is.. pic.twitter.com/ajHELJv6ii — Shiva_Vadini🔱 (@Shiva_Vadini) August 20, 2023

Seeking the protection, wealth, and well-being of the snake gods is the purpose of Nag Panchami. In celebration of the harmony between people and environment, the festival highlights India's rich cultural and spiritual legacy.