 Nag Panchami 2024: Do Not Make Roti On This Day, Know The Mythological Reason
Nag Panchami 2024: Do Not Make Roti On This Day, Know The Mythological Reason

On Nag Panchami, people refrain from making roti at home because it is considered unlucky. Keep reading to learn more.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: Freepik

Nag Panchami is one of the many auspicious Hindu festivals originating from Hindu mythology. In honour of the Snake God, Shesha Nag, this festival is observed on the fifth day of the sacred month of Shravan, or Sawan Mahina. This year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 9.

Nag Panchami 2024: Date and Muhurat

The Shubh Muhurta of Nag Panchami 2024 will start on Friday, August 9, 2024. Devotees have two hours and forty minutes to finish the rituals during the Nag Panchami puja muhurat, which runs from 5:47 AM to 8:27 AM.

The Panchami Tithi begins on August 9, 2024, at 12:36 AM, and ends on August 10, 2024, at 3:14 AM.

Gujarat will celebrate Nag Panchami on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

article-image

Why should you not make roti on Nag Panchami?

On Nag Panchami, people refrain from making roti at home because it is considered unlucky. This is due to the belief that the pan is seen as a symbol of the snake, which is worshipped on this day. Therefore, there is a religious belief that the pan should not be used for cooking on Nag Panchami.

article-image

Traditional dishes made on Nag Panchami in different states of India

Maharashtra and Karnataka: Patholi

A classic traditional dessert, patholi is cooked on turmeric leaves with rice flour, cononut, and jaggery. It is popular among the coastal districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka during the Nag Panchami celebration.

Bihar: Tilkut

In Bihar, Tilkut is a mainstay during Nag Panchami. It is made with sesame seeds and jaggery, offering a delicious and nutritious dish for the auspicious festival. 

West Bengal: Raskadam

Raskadam is a common Bengali dessert made with cheena and khoya. It is specially made during the festival of Nag Panchami in West Bengal.

