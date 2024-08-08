7 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Nag Panchami

By: Rahul M | August 08, 2024
One of the important festivals in the Hindu religion, Nag Panchami 2024, will be celebrated on August 9
All images from Pinterest
In honour of the Snake God Shesha Nag, this day is observed on the fifth day of the sacred month of Shravan, or Sawan Mahina
During the festival, worshipping and offering milk to snakes is a significant ritual, and clay cobras are honoured in houses
"Om Navkullaya Vidmahe Vishdantaaye Dhimahee Tanno Sarpah Prachodayat," is the mantra for Nag Panchami
On Nag Panchami, planting and digging are not allowed due to the possibility of accidentally killing a snake
The snake is considered as the deity of rivers and ponds in Hindu mythology, and it symbolises rain
Offering milk and crystallised sugar to cobras is the primary ritual, although all snakes and serpents are worshipped on this day
Thanks For Reading!