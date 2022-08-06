Mumbai's Taj Land’s End takes you on Bandra food trail with their new High Tea menu

Photo: Shruti Pandit

Bandra is last of the original suburbs or islands of Mumbai/Bombay. The place has a rich traditional history of housing varied religions and castes. This resulted in two things — Bandra being a vibrant cultural hub and a foodie’s paradise. Keeping in mind this tradition, Chef Rohit Sangwan of Taj Land’s End along with star chef Rakhee Waswani have curated a High Tea Menu for their lobby level outlet — Atrium — The Bandra Trails. Both the chefs visited their favourite eateries in Bandra to retantalise their tastebuds before deciding the final list of items on the platter.

It’s not a buffet. You are served a three-tiered serving tray that has bite sized savouries, sandwiches and pastries. The Lamb Puffs that traditionally belong to the Catholic bakeries hidden in the bylanes of Hill Road are delectable.

Three deck High Tea | Photo: Shruti Pandit

Scones with clotted cream and preserves | Photo: Shruti Pandit

For years people have visited these small-time bakeries to pick up puffs, cakes, cookies, pastries, and other favourites.

Candies, another popular Bandra haunt, finds its way to the menu via the sandwiches and quiche. Chicken sandwiches are perfectly creamy and the bite size makes it even more easier to savour it. The middle deck is the for the sweet tooth. Fresh fruit tarts, chocolate pastries and cookies. The fruit tart base is crunchy, yet soft enough to melt in the mouth. Go slow to enjoy.

Fresh Fruit Tarts | Photo: Shruti Pandit

Earl Grey Tea | Photo: Shruti Pandit

One also finds the iconic Elco Panipuriwalla represented on the three-deck platter. You have samosa chaat, patti samosa and sev puri adorning the first deck. The cheese straws that play the center stage on the first deck are crispy enough to be dipped in the chai.

You have options for your chai cravings too. Typical masala chai, green tea, or the classic Earl Grey that’s served with English High Tea. The right thing to do is have the chai with the savouries first, follow with tarts and then move on to the delicious, traditional hot scones with clotted cream and fruit preserves from the Land’s End patisserie along with Earl Grey. Perfect way to end the High Tea.

Total Cost: Rs 1500 exclusive of taxes