Chufang Asian Kitchen and Bar, Mumbai, takes you on a tasty oriental journey

Spicy Prawns Har Gow | Photo: Shruti Pandit

Chufang literally means travelling to a foreign country. The restaurant takes your palate on an oriental journey with its offerings.

You are greeted by a huge smiling Buddha when you enter. The owner, Arvin Tucker, says that it took lot of efforts to get the right Buddha with the smile. For him Chufang is an extension of his travels. “I love oriental food and I have traveled that region extensively… I wanted to bring that to Mumbai, my home town.”

Crispy Lotus Stems in Burnt Chilli Sauce | Photo: Shruti Pandit

The huge Buddha greets you with his half-closed eyes and the signature smile. And the immediate effect is a serenity that sets in. Staff is welcoming. It introduces you to their signature drink Umeshu — a Japanese liqueur made steeping fruits (ume fruits if possible) in sake or any similar alcohol. Its taste is similar to something sake mixed with port wine and a better option as an after drink liqueur. Their Kentucky Club cocktail — shaken and served on the rocks — made with Bourbon whisky, cherry liqueur, homemade grapefruit syrup, lime and Italian bitters is a refreshing drink.

Kentucky Club | Photo: Shruti Pandit

Steamed Salmon in Black Bean Sauce | Photo: Shruti Pandit

For the starters, you can avoid the Blue Rice Salmon Roll as the salmon taste is overpowered by the rice. But surely go for the Dragon Roll — a sushi with Prawns, Avocado and Cucumber and all their vegetarian sushis are delectable, especially the Veg Tempura. In starters, Saltine Pepper Prawns are a must try and so are the Truffle Edmame Dim Sums and the Spicy Prawns Har Gow. The Har Gow are just rightly spiced and the charcoal induced cover thin enough to melt in the mouth. Mushroom Cheung Funs are recommended as well. Do try the Crispy Lotus Stems in Burnt Chilli Sauce too. Served on the banana flower leaf, the crispy stems are great with their cocktails.

Blue Edmame Rice | Photo: Shruti Pandit

Veg Tempura Sushi | Photo: Shruti Pandit

Veg Tempura SushiIn the mains, Chicken with Exotic Vegetables in Parsley Sauce is delectable. Try them with the Blue Edmame Rice. Steamed Salmon in Black Bean Sauce to is delicious. The sauce is the right companion for the correctly steamed salmon that rests on the sauce bed. In noodles, go for the Udon Noodles. Tossed with veggies or meats of your choice, they can be good amalgamates for Shitake in Mapo Tofu Pepper Sauce or Exotic Vegetable in Burnt Chilli Sauce.

The journey is good…

Average cost for two: Rs 3000