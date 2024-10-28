 Mumbai's Haunting Nights: Spooktacular Halloween Parties & Events In The City
Halloween 2024 will be celebrated on October 31. Check out events and parties happening in Mumbai for Halloween season!

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
With the eerie festival of Halloween just around the corner, Mumbai is gearing up for a season of thrills and chills! From ghostly gatherings in haunted venues to Halloween-themed extravagant feasts, Mumbai is hosting an array of spooktacular parties, sure to send shivers down your spine!

Bounce Halloween & After Dark Party

Get ready for Halloween After Dark—the hottest party of the season! With spooky vibes, killer music, iconic costumes, and non-stop fun, this is the place to be for an unforgettable night. Take your squad and get ready for a wicked experience!

When: October 30, 2024 | 7 PM

Where: BOUNCE Inc., Mumbai

Price: Rs 1500

Book

Zombiecon India Walk Pub Crawl

The zombies are coming, and they’re bringing the party! Wench Film Festival is introducing Zombiecon India Walk Pub Crawl, the first of its kind this Halloween in the city. So, dress up in eerie costumes and join in the spooky fun with lip-smacking foods and chilling drinks. There's more! Enjoy free professional zombie makeup to be part of the haunting experience.

When: October 30, 2024, and October 31, 2024 | 7 PM to 1 AM

Where: Bandra West, Mumbai

Price: Rs 99 onwards

Book

If you are wishing to indulge in a mouthwatering Halloween-themed feast, then you are at the right place. This Hallow season enjoy devilish cocktails like the Bruja Negra and Hellfire Mezcalita, plus a hauntingly good menu featuring Lamb Birria Tacos, Loaded Nachos, and more. With a face-painting station, spooky games, and costumed staff, it’s a night of thrills!

When:  30 October, 2024 and 31st October, 2024 

Where: Khar & South Bombay

Halloween Special Cooking Class Party

Make your Halloween meaningful by participating in a spooky cooking class party! Yes, dress up in your favourite costume and learn to make spooky treats like Spider-Web Pumpkin Cupcakes, Coffin Cakes, Dirty Pudding, and Spooky Spider Cookies. It’s a bewitching evening of delicious fun you shouldn't miss.

When: October 30, 2024 | 2 PM

Where: Culinary Craft Mumbai

Price: Rs 3950

Book

Halloween Dinner at Sesame

Get ready for a Halloween-themed sip and savoury moment at Sesame. Whether you’re in the mood for a hauntingly good meal or some wickedly delightful drinks, this event has it all. Plan a spooky date night with your partner or an eventful outing with your friends for this haunted buffet and buzzy brews. 

When: October 31, 2024

Where: Sesame Hyatt Centric, Mumbai

Price: Rs 2500+ per person

Book

