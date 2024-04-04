Mumbai This Weekend: From Music To Comedy, There's Everything You Need To Relax After A Busy Work Week

Mumbai This Weekend | FPJ

Mumbai this weekend is a happy place you'll find to escape after a busy and boring work week. The events happening in the city during the first weekend of April are super exciting and it extends to a wide range of interests. Be it music, comedy, art, or a foodie experience, there's everything that the city can offer you this time. Take a list of things do to this weekend and see what is just your type.

Ustad Munawwar Masoom Live | April 6

You'll be delighted to know that Ustad Munawwar Masoom, a critically acclaimed qawwali maestro, has his performance scheduled in Mumbai this Saturday. It's your chance to immerse yourself and appreciate the lyrics originally penned by the Sufi singer and poet Amir Khusrau which will be rendered by the renowned music artist at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Book here

Breakfast With Fresh Jokes | April 6

What's better than smiling and laughing on a Saturday morning after a busy work week? Nothing. With some good breakfast, enjoy fresh jokes at the Dorangos Cafe in Bandra. The event is all about standup comedy with a lineup of eight YouTuber comedians heading to the stage as you try good variety of authentic French flaky croissants to Freshly ground Cappuccino. Book here

The Ultimate Watch Party | April 6, 7

Not making any weekend plans because you think they'll get you to skip the cricket match? You need not worry about that as you could one8 Commune, Juhu (owned by our favourite batsman of Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli) for a fun-filled evening. With match-time munchies and cheers for your favourite team, you can join The Ultimate Watch Party with a special IPL menu here. Also, spicing up the fun, cricket fans can immerse themselves in fun trivia and quizzes.

Artist Kisalay Vora's Exhibition | April 6, 7

How about exploring the world of paint and canvas this weekend? We suggest you walk through the creations of multi-disciplinary artist Kisalay Vora at his solo show titled ‘So Be It.’ The art exhibition will be held at the Tao Art Gallery in the city providing art lovers a beautiful escape this weekend.

Enjoy A Special Potluck Experience | April 7

Remember the childhood days when you had a potluck with your friends? It's time to recreate those memories. So, this Sunday accept the invite to a celebration where The Locavore's Chef Thomas Zacharias aka Cheftzac and his team will mark their second anniversary potluck, celebrating a local-centric food culture. Register here

Juggy Sandhu Live | April 7

Music lovers in the city may book their tickets to witness a live concert that would be a promising mix of Bollywood and Punjabi beats. Popular musician Juggy Sandhu is performing in Mumbai's Lucy Lou this Sunday. It goes unsaid that this musical event will let you experience the singer in his unplugged version. Book here

Theatre Time: A Play Titled 'The End' | April 7

If you like to make your weekend evenings beautiful, you may watch a play titled 'The End.' It happens to be an amalgamation of music, poetry, and acting as it features an anthology of 3 stories about 3 relationships that are nearing their end. We suggest you especially pick this one from the event list if you are looking for date suggestions with your partner. It's being held at the Harkat Studios in the city. Book here